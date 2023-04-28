Kota (RJ) Apr 28 (PTI) A man was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment and fined Rs 70,000 by a POCSO court in Jhalawar district on Friday for abducting and raping a minor girl repeatedly for around 10 months.

The court convicted Nemichand Meghwal, a resident of Mohammedpura in Baran district, for abducting and repeatedly raping the girl in January 2020, public prosecutor Ramhetar Gurjar said.

The father of the rape survivor had lodged a complaint on January 11, 2020 alleging that Meghwal lured and abducted his daughter from her aunt's home and took her to different places, where he repeatedly raped her for around 10 months, Gurjar said.

Based on the complaint, the police lodged a case under sections 344, 363, 366, 376 (2/N) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Meghwal was arrested on February 9, 2020 and was lodged in jail, he added.

Statements of at least 18 witnesses were recorded during the trial, the public prosecutor said.

