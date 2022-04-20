Kota, Apr 20 (PTI) A POCSO court in the city on Wednesday sentenced a 22-year-old man to life imprisonment for holding hostage and raping a minor girl three years ago, a court official said.

Special judge Hanuman Prasad also imposed fines of Rs 41,000 on the convict.

The convict, Deepak Rajput, was a resident of Dadabari Police Station area and ran a grocery shop, said Suresh Verma, public prosecutor POCSO court-5.

Rajput had abducted the 13-year-old girl who had come to his shop for buying rice on June 27, 2019, he said.

He took her to a deserted building nearby, held her captive, and raped her several times till her family members found and rescued her after about two hours by when it was night, Verma said.

Rajput was arrested the next day and was booked under section 376 and 342 of the IPC, sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and under sections of the SC/ST Act, he said.

