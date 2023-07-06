Jaipur, Jul 6 (PTI) A court here on Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous punishment for raping a nine-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Dholpur district.

The POCSO court also imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on the convict, public prosecutor Santosh Mishra said.

Also Read | Dutch to Return Stolen Artifacts to Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

Giving details of the case, Mishra said the victim's father in May 2019 filed a police complaint, accusing Pravesh of raping his daughter on the pretext of giving her candies.

Even though the accused was a minor at the time of the incident, the juvenile court referred the case to the POCSO court to try the accused as an adult, the public prosecutor said.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia Moves SC for Bail Plea Against Delhi High Court Order.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)