Jaipur, Apr 30 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a paper factory in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Tuesday night, officials said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, but adjoining units of the factory suffered damage, they said.

According to police the fire broke out in the factory located in the Palra area in Adarsh Nagar.

“Several fire tenders have been deployed to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” they said.

Efforts to bring the situation under control were underway, police added.

