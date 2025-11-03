Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], November 3 (ANI): Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Monday said that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will soon announce the compensation for the victims injured in the Matoda road accident, which tragically resulted in the deaths of 15 people.

In an interaction with ANI, the Rajasthan Minister expressed his sorrow over the accident, describing it as both painful and unfortunate and stated that in such situations, the government will continue to provide compensation.

"This is a painful and unfortunate incident. This should not have happened...15 people died on the spot, and three are injured...We are making every effort to ensure that all the injured recover and return to their homes... in these situations, the government has given compensation, and will provide compensation, CM will announce this soon..." Dilawar told ANI.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed his sadness over the loss of lives in a road accident in the Matoda area. He has instructed district administration officials to ensure that all injured individuals receive proper medical treatment.

In a post on X, Sharma said that "The loss of lives in the road accident in the Matoda area of Phalodi is extremely tragic and heart-rending. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Instructions have been given to the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment for all the injured. I pray to the Lord to grant peace to the departed souls and provide speedy recovery to the injured."

Additonally, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident in Phalodi's Matoda area. He also extended his condolences to the bereaved families and directed officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured.

In a post on X, Prem Chand Bairwa wrote, "The loss of lives in the road accident in the Matoda area of Phalodi is extremely tragic and heart-rending. In this difficult time, my condolences are with the bereaved families."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a mishap in Phalodi district, Rajasthan. He announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

The Prime Minister's Office posted on X, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Phalodi district, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000."

Ffifteen people were killed and two others injured after a tempo-traveller coming from Kolayat, Bikaner, collided with a parked trailer on the Bharat Mala Highway in Phalodi, officials said on Sunday. (ANI)

