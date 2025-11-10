Mount Abu (Rajasthan) [India], November 10 (ANI): As winter is around the corner, the hill station of Mount Abu in Rajasthan has become chilly, with a minimum temperature of 4°C recorded on Monday. Tourists from various areas, including Delhi and Haryana, said that the weather is cold yet pleasant, and the scenery is beautiful.

Tourist Suhani Solanki, a resident of Delhi, stated that Mount Abu is colder than the national capital. However, unlike Delhi, which experiences fog and pollution, the weather in Mount Abu is generally clear now.

Also Read | Delhi Blast: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Amit Shah, Takes Stock of Situation After Car Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station Kills 8.

" ...It is very cold here as compared to Delhi... There is a lot of fog and pollution in Delhi, but the weather here is very clear, and there is less pollution..." Suhani told ANI.

Rajesh Dalal, a tourist from Haryana, shared similar sentiments, noting that the weather is so cold that a jacket alone is not enough. He mentioned the need for a cap as they plan to travel to Gurusikhar, where he expects the temperature to be around 7 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Delhi Blast: 8 Dead, 7 Injured After Car Explodes Near Gate 1 of Red Fort Metro Station; Investigation Underway (Watch Videos).

"Till now we had not thought that there will be a lot of need for jackets. But now we are finding out in the morning. How cold it is. And now we will go to Gurusikhar....This jacket will not work. We will need a cap or something. We are leaving now. We will find out how it is. But obviously..If the temperature is 7 degrees....We will find out how it is...But obviously... If the temperature is 7 degrees. And it will be so... Then we will be sad," Dalal told ANI.

However, Dalal described Mount Abu as a peaceful environment and a great place to be.

"Very good environment....If anyone comes... It's a good place to stay... In total, how are you feeling about Mount Abu?... It's peaceful....And... It's fun...It feels very good to be here,'' added Dalal.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh experienced its wettest October in two decades, recording 68.5 mm of rainfall this year, 173% above the normal average of 25.1 mm, according to the monthly report issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla. The state recorded the 14th-highest October rainfall since 1901, and the highest since 2005, when similar levels were observed. The all-time record for October rainfall remains 413.5 mm, as registered in 1955, according to the IMD statement issued on Friday.

District-wise data showed that Sirmaur received the highest rainfall at 96.9 mm, followed by Kangra (95.4 mm) and Solan (93.7 mm). Kinnaur recorded the lowest rainfall at 37.6 mm. Notably, Bilaspur registered the highest positive deviation of 613% from normal rainfall, while Kinnaur showed the lowest at 66%.

The IMD noted that while the state saw normal rainfall on six days (October 1, 3, 5, 9, 22, and 24), active rain on one day (October 6), and vigorous activity on two days (October 7 and 8), dry weather prevailed for most of the month. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)