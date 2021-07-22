Jaipur, Jul 22 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has approved the implementation of the Informer Encouragement Scheme in all departments of the state government to encourage those reporting tax evasion.

The scheme is presently being run in the State Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (SDRI).

According to an official statement, along with the general public as informants, government employees or officers will also be entitled to incentive amount under this scheme.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given its approval. With this, different informer incentive schemes currently running in the departments of the state government related to revenue, such as commercial tax, transport, mines and geology, registration and stamps and excise etc. will be merged in the proposed scheme.

The move will bring about uniformity in the amount of cash incentive payable to informers. The interim incentive amount payable to the informer will be limited to a maximum of Rs 1 lakh in cash and the final incentive amount will be up to a maximum of Rs 25 lakh.

Gehlot had made the announcement in this regard in the state budget 2021-22.

