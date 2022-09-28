Malappuram (Kerala) [India], September 28 (ANI): Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan over the appointment of Ashok Gehlot's successor, Congress leader KC Venugopal on Wednesday said that there is no drama in the state and everything will be clear in a day or two about who will be the next chief minister.

Venugopal told ANI, "There is no drama in Rajasthan. Everything will be clear in a day or two. The media may see this as a drama but at least you are discussing the INC president election. You cannot discuss the presidential election of any other party in this country."

The Congress leader said that the party is carrying forward the election for the presidential poll in a "democratic manner".

"Congress is doing it in a very democratic manner, it will end in two days smoothly," he said.

The remarks come after the uncertainty in Rajasthan as well as in the national capital owing to the political drama unfolding ever since Gehlot declared that he is in the fray for Congress presidential poll which is scheduled to be held on October 17.

It was earlier reported that Gehlot would file his nomination, which began on October 24 and will go up till the end of this month. However, Congress central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry on Tuesday said that there is no update on the nomination of the Rajasthan Chief Minister so far.

"I don't have any update. Nobody has contacted me," he told ANI.

Gehlot is in the national capital today and is likely to meet Sonia Gandhi.

Earlier. Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge had visited Rajasthan and said they will submit their observations to Sonia Gandhi over the rebellion by party MLAs in the state over the move to find a successor to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Yesterday, Maken and Kharge submitted reports on the developments in Jaipur to Sonia Gandhi and recommended action against the three party leaders.

Meanwhile, sources had earlier said that the status quo will be maintained till the process is over for filing nominations.

However, with the deepening political crisis in Rajasthan, Congress Working Committee members have demanded from Sonia Gandhi to pull the state chief minister out of the race for the party chief and select another candidate for the top post, sources said.

Miffed over the recent political developments in the crisis-hit state and the conduct of the MLAs of the Gehlot camp, the CWC members have registered a complaint against him with the party chief and said, "It would not be good to have faith in him and give him the responsibility of the party. The party top leadership should reconsider his candidature".

The members have urged Sonia Gandhi to make another such person a candidate who is a senior leader and also loyal to the Gandhi family.

Notably, the MLAs of the Gehlot camp had not attended the meeting of the Congress legislative party (CLP) scheduled on Sunday evening at the residence of Gehlot in Jaipur the presence of the observers, which was attended by the Sachin Pilot and his camp MLAs. Gehlot loyalists had held a meeting with Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal at his residence, following which over 90 MLAs had submitted their resignations to Speaker CP Joshi. (ANI)

