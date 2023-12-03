Jaipur, Dec 3 (PTI) Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan assembly and BJP candidate Satish Poonia lost the Amber seat to the Congress' Prashant Sharma by a margin of 9,092 votes on Sunday, according to the Election Commission.

Sharma secured 1,08,914 votes, while Poonia got 99,822 votes, as per the EC's website.

Poonia is also a former state president of the BJP.

