Jaipur, Nov 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a road show in poll-bound Rajasthan's Jaipur on Tuesday evening amid tight security.

As the prime minister began his roadshow from the Sanganeri Gate in the walled city of Jaipur, a huge crowd gathered on both sides of the road to welcome him.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Class 12 Student Suffers Eye Injury After KSRTC Bus Conductor Stabs Him in Face With Pen in Ernakulam, Case Registered.

The roadshow will traverse through Bapu Bazaar, Kisahapole Bazaar, Chhoti Chaupad, Tripolia Bazaar, Badi Chaupad and Johari Bazaar before culminating at Sanganeri Gate.

Also Read | Bengal Global Business Summit 2023: Reliance Industries to Invest Additional Rs 20,000 Crore in West Bengal in 3 Years, Says Mukesh Ambani.

Earlier in the day, Modi held election rallies in Baran, Kota and Karauli districts and targeted the Congress government in the state over the issues of law-and-order situation and corruption.

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)