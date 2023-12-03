India News | Rajasthan Polls: Rajyavardhan Rathore Secures Victory from Jhotwara Constituency, Sachin Pilot Wins Tonk Assembly

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 3 (ANI): BJP leader and Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore has emerged victorious from the Jhotwara constituency in the Rajasthan Assembly polls.

According to the figures released by the Election Commission, Rajyavardhan Rathore managed to garner 1,47,913 votes. He defeated the Congress candidate, Abhishek Choudhary, by a margin of 50,167 votes.

Also, Congress leader Sachin Pilot defeated the BJP candidate Ajit Singh Mehta by a margin of 29,475 votes. Sachin Pilot got 1,05,812 votes, whereas the rival candidate was able to garner 76,337 votes.

Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Rajasthan's Jhalrapatan, Vasundhara Raje, won by 53193 votes after the 25th round of counting.

Vasundhara Raje was fielded in the election from Jhalrapatan in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, a constituency she has represented since 2003, and is among the top contenders for holding the top post.

As BJP heads towards victory in the Rajasthan Assembly polls, Ashok Gehlot on Sunday called it an 'unexpected result' and said that he humbly accepts the mandate given by the public in the state.

In a post on X, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "We humbly accept the mandate given by the people of Rajasthan. This is an unexpected result for everyone. This defeat shows that we were not completely successful in taking our plans, laws and innovations to the public."

Meanwhile, the BJP is leading with 115 seats in a 200-member Assembly. Congress is ahead by 69 seats.Rajasthan went to the polls for 199 of the 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100. In the Karanpur constituency, elections were adjourned due to the passing away of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. (ANI)

