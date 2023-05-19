Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 18 (ANI): A protest has been held by the people against the land allotted to minority communities by the housing board in Jaipur's Sanganer area.

Sanganer Pratap Nagar markets remained completely closed today on the call of Sanganer Bachao Sangharsh Samiti's protest.

Apart from this, the VHP activists and Sangharsh Samiti gheraoed the Housing Board office.

During the protest, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramcharan Bohra MLA Ashok Lahoti was also present.

While talking to ANI, the President of Sanganer Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, Arjun Singh Sisodia, said, "The Congress government has given place for a hostel meant for the minority community, which will bring students from outside in the Hindu-dominated area. This will make it difficult for the local people to live with their families. The people of Sanganer are protesting against this. It has been our demand that this hostel should be given in Muslim community dominated area. Due to this, it will be beneficial for that particular community and it will also be beneficial for the Hindu community here."

"Today the market has been closed and a memorandum has been submitted to the Housing Board. The government has been given an ultimatum of five days, either cancel it or after five days, a movement shall be started," he added.

BJP MLA Ashok Lahoti said, "Pratap Nagar Sanganer has a 99 per cent Hindu population. In order to benefit a particular community, the Congress government has announced to build a hostel for 1000 boys, which is strongly supported by the people of the entire area."

"There is a warning to the government to cancel this allotment and accept the demand of the Hindu society," the MLA added.

Alleging that the Congress government is adopting an appeasement policy to persuade a particular community for vote bank politics, Jaipur City MP Ramcharan Bohra said, "The government first allotted land for the Haj House to help a particular community, which we cancelled after agitation. Now again the Congress government is turning to such deeds."

"I have submitted a memorandum to the Housing Board and have demanded to cancel it within five days. If this land allotment is not cancelled then further agitation will happen. This is not good for the state," he added. (ANI)

