Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 28 (ANI): Rajasthan has ranked second after Karnataka in the country in terms of energy efficiency. The state has been ranked second at the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) 2020 released by the Ministry of Power.

"It is a major leap for Rajasthan and has been possible due to focused approach and policy initiatives of the state government. The Solar Energy Policy 2019, and the Wind and Hybrid Energy Policy 2019 have emerged as a major facilitator for harnessing the natural advantage Rajasthan holds in the renewable energy sector," said Dr Subodh Agarwal, ACS Energy, Government of Rajasthan.

He expressed delight in the acknowledgement of the state's achievement in SEEI 2020 and held it as a reflection of advancement towards the vision of honourable Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to establish Rajasthan as a power hub of India.

In the recent report, Rajasthan has registered 61 points, which is a tremendous rise from the score of 18.5 at the previous year index, SEEI 2019.

This year Rajasthan became the second state after Karnataka to be included in the category.

The SEE index, assesses the states in four categories of Aspirant with a score below 30 points, Contenders with score between 30-50, Achievers with score of 50-60 and the Frontrunners with above 60 points score. SEEI 2020 has assessed the performance of 36 states and Union territories in energy efficiency (EE) using 68 qualitative, quantitative, and outcome-based indicators aggregating to a maximum score of 100 across six sectors.

Energy minister of the Rajasthan government, BD Kalla has been closely monitoring the implementation of policies and execution of required procedures, said an official release.

The second-highest performer, Rajasthan, is the only state to have constituted an ECBC cell in its Public Works Department (PWD). The cell supported from the state fund operates under the guidance of the Chief Architect, PWD. The SEEI 2020 report also makes note of energy-saving initiatives made by the state in street lighting, water and sewerage and non-PAT industries.

Rajasthan has appointed dedicated agencies to conduct periodic energy audits of street lighting, water and sewerage infrastructure, and water treatment systems. It is also among the few states that reported a measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) mechanism for evaluating DSM programmes. The Rajasthan State Development Authority organises the Rajasthan Energy Conservation Awards (RECA) every year for five sectors and fifty sub-sectors. (ANI)

