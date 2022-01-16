Jaipur, Jan 16 (PTI) Cold wave conditions disrupted normal life in Rajasthan where Karauli was recorded as the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius, the weather office said on Sunday.

Dholpur, Fatehpur (Sikar), Nagaur recorded 2.7, 3.1 and 3.3 degrees Celsius respectively, while the night temperature in Sikar was 4.4 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | India Reports 2,71,202 New COVID-19 Cases, 314 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

It was 4.5 degrees Celsius in Vanasthali (Tonk), 4.7 in Ajmer, 5.5 in Churu, 6 in Jaipur and 7 in Jaisalmer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)