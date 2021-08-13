Jaipur, Aug 13 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 24 COVID-19 cases and zero deaths due to the disease on Friday.

Of the new cases, eight are from Jaipur, five from Alwar, four from Udaipur, two from Sawai Madhopur and one each from Bharatpur, Ganganagar, Jhalawar, Nagaur and Sikar, according to an official report.

The number of active cases of the disease in the state at present is 205.

A total of 9,53,911 people have so far tested positive for the coronavirus, 8,954 have died and 9,44,752 recovered.

