Jaipur, Jan 12 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded three fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 2,739, according to a health department bulletin.

The state also reported 293 new cases which pushed the total number of infections to 3,13,718, out of whom 6,200 are under treatment.

As per the bulletin, 3,04,779 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

So far, 509 have people have died in Jaipur, 297 in Jodhpur, 221 in Ajmer, 168 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 112 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 99 in Sikar, as per the bulletin.

Of the 293 new cases, 63 were detected in Jaipur, 41 in Kota, 25 in Ajmer, 23 in Bhilwara, 20 in Nagaur, 18 in Jodhpur, among other districts.

