Jhalawar (Rajasthan) [India], July 26 (ANI): Jhalawar MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Govind Ranipuriya on Saturday assured strict action against those found responsible for the roof collapse of a government primary school in Piplodi village, which claimed the lives of seven students.

Ranipuriya attended the last rites of the students who died in the tragedy. Speaking to ANI while returning from the funeral amid tight security, the MLA said, "Whoever is responsible for this will be punished. Investigation is underway, and once it becomes clear, action will be taken."

Meanwhile, Jhalawar District Magistrate Ajay Singh Rathore, who also visited the affected families, expressed his gratitude to the villagers for their support of the administration in the aftermath of the tragedy. He said that the locals have only two demands, not to let such an incident happen again and to do a speedy investigation to punish the people responsible.

"The people of the village, their contribution has been a lot despite such a tragedy. On behalf of the administration, I express my gratitude to them. Even after such an incident, the relatives of the deceased had only two demands: that such an incident not be repeated and that a speedy investigation take place against the people responsible. This is a very sad incident, wherever there were lapses or ignorance, we will investigate that," the DM told reporters.

At least 7 students died and several others were injured after the roof of the Piplodi Primary School in Jhalawar district collapsed on Friday morning.

Following the incident, agitated locals staged a protest over the incident and demanded justice for the victims. A video of a clash involving protestors and police also went viral on social media. Later, police dispersed the crowd.

Meanwhile, Dr Ashok Sharma of SRG hospital told ANI that the injured children are undergoing treatment.

"Today, around 9 am, an incident occurred, and they were brought here. They are undergoing treatment. Children were admitted, some with minor injuries and others more serious. Most have been treated and stabilised, including a few with leg injuries who have been operated on," he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the death of students in Jhalawar district after the roof of a school collapsed. He assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the tragedy and prevent such incidents in the future.

Several political leaders, including Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, also expressed deep grief over the incident. (ANI)

