India News | Rajasthan SHO Suicide: RLP's Beniwal Demands CBI Probe

Jaipur, May 25 (PTI) Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convenor and MP Hanuman Beniwal demanded a CBI inquiry on Monday in the suicide case of a police inspector in Rajasthan's Churu district.

He said the suicide of Vishnu Dutt Vishnoi, who was the SHO at Churu's Rajgarh police station, was an unfortunate incident.

"The staffers of Rajgarh police station have given a joint application for their transfer after the SHO's suicide. They have mentioned political pressure from the local MLA behind their request. In view of the fact that the SHO was under political pressure, a CBI inquiry is needed to bring out the truth," Beniwal said.

He said the RLP will run a campaign on social media demanding a CBI inquiry and justice to Vishnoi.

The body of the station house officer (SHO) was found hanging in his quarters on Saturday morning. In a suicide note addressed to the Churu superintendent of police (SP), he said he was not able to bear the pressure that was created around him.

The screenshot of a WhatsApp chat between the deceased police officer and an activist, who was his friend, has gone viral on social media, in which the SHO had said he was being trapped in dirty politics at the local level.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Deputy Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Rajendra Rathore, have blamed local Congress MLA Krishna Poonia for allegedly putting pressure on the deceased police officer, a charge she has denied.

The incident is being probed by the CID-CB of the state police and a case for abetment of suicide has been lodged against unidentified persons.

