Jalore, Jul 13 (PTI) An influencer with more than 83,000 followers on Instagram was arrested on Sunday for alleged possession of synthetic MD drug in Chitalwana area of Jalore, police said.

Bhavari alias Bhavika was detained Sunday at the Siwada outpost after police received a tip-off about a woman carrying narcotics in a Barmer-to-Gujarat roadways bus.

A search of her belongings led to the seizure of over 150 grams of MD (mephedrone), a synthetic drug banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Police said the woman was allegedly en route to Gujarat to supply the drugs.

Authorities suspect the involvement of a broader trafficking network, and the Forensic Science Laboratory has been roped in to examine the seized substances.

Superintendent of Police Gyanchandra Yadav said the woman is being interrogated to determine the extent of her involvement in the smuggling and the spread of her network.

"We are treating this as part of a larger operation. The campaign against narcotics will be intensified," said DSP Kamble Sharan Gopinath.

