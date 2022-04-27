Jaipur, Apr 27 (PTI) Hundreds of saints and seers led by Alwar MP Balaknath took out a protest march in Alwar district's Rajgarh on Wednesday against the demolition of two temples during a recent anti-encroachment drive.

The temples and some other structures were demolished last week, with officials describing the action as part of an anti-encroachment drive to widen a road in the municipal town.

Balaknath alleged that the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan is doing politics of appeasement to benefit a particular community.

He said the Congress government will face the "consequences" if the demolished temples are not rebuilt.

"The Rajasthan government should take cognisance of is matter at the earliest. If Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is not able to run the government then he should resign," he said.

The protest march started from Company Bagh Choraha in Rajgarh and seen participation of a large number of saints as well as BJP workers.

Saints from different districts of Rajasthan and from neighbouring states such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and the national capital Delhi also took part in the rally.

The demolition of two temples (one complete and one partially) and other structures under the anti-encroachment drive has triggered a controversy.

