Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], April 19 (ANI): Two people were killed and several others injured after a passenger bus overturned near Ajmer on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The bus, which was carrying members of the same family, reportedly lost control due to a technical malfunction before falling into a valley.

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Ajmer Superintendent of Police (SP) Harshvardhan Agarwal said the incident occurred around midday.

SP Agarwal said, "This incident occurred around 12 to 12:15 PM. 31 people from the same family were travelling in a bus from Ajmer to Pushkar. Due to a technical malfunction, the bus lost control and fell into the valley below."

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He added, "A total of 2 people died. The rest of the injured are out of danger and are receiving treatment."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)