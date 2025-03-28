Jaipur, Mar 28 (PTI) A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested two officers of the Commercial Tax Department in Rajasthan's Churu for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, an official said.

Assistant Commercial Tax Officer (ACTO) Mahesh Kumar and Junior Commercial Tax Officer (JCTO) Narendra Singh were apprehended on charges of bribery, they said.

ACB Director General Ravi Prakash Meharda said the complainant and his accountant (CA) were allegedly being harassed for a bribe of Rs 2 lakh to prevent their firm from being declared a 'defaulter' for not filing returns.

The team laid a trap and during the operation, ACTO Kumar accepted Rs 1 lakh in his office and handed it to JCTO Singh, who kept the money in his pockets.

Upon receiving the bribe amount, both the accused were caught on the spot. The amount was also recovered and further investigation in the matter is underway, Meharda added.

