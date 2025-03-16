Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 16 (ANI): The village of Menar in Rajasthan's Udaipur district witnessed the unique celebration of 'Gunpowder Holi,' where locals marked the festival with firecrackers, cannons, and firearm displays on Saturday.

The annual tradition, deeply rooted in the region's history, drew large crowds as the village echoed with celebratory gunfire.

According to locals, the festival traces its origins to a historic battle, where Menar's warriors defeated Mughal forces.

To commemorate their victory, they started the tradition of celebrating Holi with gunpowder, symbolising their valour and resistance.

This distinctive practice has continued, making it a highlight of the region's Holi festivities over time.

Menar village, known for its warrior legacy, upholds this event with great enthusiasm. While participants engage in vibrant celebrations, authorities ensure safety measures are in place to prevent any mishaps.

The spectacle of 'Gunpowder Holi' has gained attention beyond Rajasthan, attracting visitors keen to witness this extraordinary fusion of history and festivity.

Rajasthan witnesses royal and warrior-themed Holi. Jaipur and Pushkar draw large crowds for Gunpowder Holi with colourful processions and folk performances.

The festival of Holi in India is celebrated in each state with a unique cultural touch to the festival of colours.

In Uttar Pradesh, Holi is most famously celebrated in Barsana and Nandgaon with Lathmar Holi, where women playfully hit men with sticks. Mathura and Vrindavan host week-long celebrations, including Phoolon Ki Holi (Holi with flowers) and Widow's Holi, attracting thousands of devotees.

In Punjab, the Sikh community observes Hola Mohalla at Anandpur Sahib, where Nihang warriors perform horseback stunts and display martial arts like Gatka, showcasing Sikh valor and heritage.

Bihar and Jharkhand celebrate Phaguwa, marked by folk songs, bhang consumption, and Holika bonfires, while in Maharashtra, Matki Phod traditions see young men breaking pots of buttermilk, inspired by Lord Krishna's childhood.

West Bengal celebrates Basanta Utsav in Shantiniketan, initiated by Rabindranath Tagore, where Holi is observed with cultural performances and dry colours. The state also marks Dol Jatra, where idols of Radha-Krishna are paraded with devotional singing.

In Gujarat, Dhuleti sees massive colour play, especially in Dwarka, while in Madhya Pradesh, Hori Festival in Bundelkhand and Rang Panchami in Malwa extend Holi festivities for days.

Southern and Northeastern states also embrace Holi in unique ways. Karnataka observes Kamadahana, symbolising the burning of desires, while Goa celebrates Shigmo with processions and folk dances. Odisha and Assam observe Dol Purnima and Yaosang, blending Holi with regional traditions.

Despite diverse customs, Holi remains a festival of joy, unity, and cultural vibrancy, bringing people together across the nation. (ANI)

