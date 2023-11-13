India News | Rajasthan: Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal Celebrates Diwali at Home in Bikaner

Bikaner ( Rajasthan) [India], November 13 (ANI): Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal celebrated Diwali at his residence in the Bikaner district of Rajastha.

Meghwal, along with his wife, Pana Devi, lit diyas at home and created Rangoli with his family members.

"I wish all the countrymen the great festival of Diwali and a bright, glorious and prosperous life," the minister said.

People across the country celebrated Diwali on Sunday, transcending religious and cultural barriers by decorating houses with 'diyas', rangolis, and flowers, raising spirits during the festival of lights.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent his Diwali morning with Indian Army soldiers in Himachal Pradesh's Lepcha and extended festival greetings to the people of the country.

Addressing a gathering of soldiers at Lepcha, PM Modi extended his warm wishes to the security personnel posted at the borders and told them, "In the last 30-35 years, there has not been a single Diwali that I have not celebrated with you".

"I come and celebrate Diwali every year with our Army personnel. It is said that Ayodhya is where Lord Ram is, but for me, Ayodhya is where Indian Army personnel are. My festival is where you are," PM Modi said.Earlier in the day, he greeted people on Diwali and wished them joy, prosperity and health.Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the festive occasion.

President Murmu also m

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal (File photo/ANI)