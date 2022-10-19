Jaipur, Oct 19 (PTI) A case has been registered against a man, his father and four others for allegedly kidnapping, raping and killing a 28-year-old married woman in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said Wednesday.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim's father, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sikri Mahesh Meena said.

Police said, the woman, who was already married, had moved in with the man on October 23 last year. The woman got pregnant and was admitted to a hospital on October 14, where she gave birth to a girl.

From the hospital she was sent home on October 16. But on October 17, when her health deteriorated, she was again brought to the hospital from where he was referred to Alwar, but while being taken to Alwar, the woman died on the way, the SHO said.

According to the woman's father, his daughter had told him over phone, three-four months ago, that she was being asked to eat beef and offer namaz.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 366 (kidnapping), 376(d) (gang rape), 302 (murder), 346 (taking hostage) and sections of the SC/ST Act, the SHO said.

The SHO said that the woman was married in a village in Alwar district in 2010 and she had a 10-year-old son and an eight-year-old girl.

Earlier in 2020, a case was registered by her husband for kidnapping. Considering the case to be false, the police had closed it by submitting a final report in February 2022.

Meanwhile, after the post-mortem on Wednesday, the body was handed over to the relatives for the last rites, the police said.

