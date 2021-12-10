Jaipur, Dec 10 (PTI) Cold wave conditions persisted in northern areas of Rajasthan, where Churu continued to remain the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 4.3 degree celsius.

Sikar, Nagaur, Bhilwara, Alwar, Hanumangarh and Bikaner recorded minimum of 5, 6, 6.7, 7.3, 7.4 and 8 degree celsius, while the night temperature was above 8 degree celsius, according to Meteorological (MeT) department officials.

Also Read | Moto Edge X30 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Cold wave conditions in northern areas are likely to remain the same during the next 24 hours, the MeT department predicted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)