Motorola has officially launched the Moto Edge X30 smartphone in the Chinese market. The device is the company's first flagship phone to offer top specifications such as 68W fast charging support, 50MP dual rear camera setup, an AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and more. Moto Edge X30 is priced at CNY 3,199 (approximately Rs 38,000) for the 8GB + 128GB model, CNY 3,399 (approximately Rs 40,300) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and CNY 3,599 (approximately Rs 42,700) for the 12GB + 256GB model. Moto Edge X30 Confirmed To Get 50MP Rear Camera & 68W Fast Charging Support.

Moto Edge X30 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

The handset will go on sale in China later this month and will be offered in White, Blue shades. Moto Edge X30 sports a 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Moto Edge X30 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

For clicking photographs, the device gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP snapper. At the front, there is a 60MP snapper for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a USB Type-C port and 5G. Moto Edge X30 comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support and runs on the Android 12 based MyUI 3.0 operating system.

