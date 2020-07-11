Jaipur, Jul 11 (PTI) The Rajasthan government's revenue collection has dropped by 70 per cent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday, alleging that despite repeated demands, the Centre has not announced grants and package for states.

He also said that it is important that "money is pumped and purchasing power of people is enhanced so that demand can be generated".

Also Read | Lockdown in Kamrup District Extended Till July 19, Says Assam Police: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 11, 2020.

"In every video conference with the prime minister, I requested him to provide grants to states and package for them, but that demand was not addressed," Gehlot told a press conference.

The state government's borrowing capacity has been increased but the Centre should announce a package for all states, he said and alleged that the central government's economic policies are "wrong" .

Also Read | Vikas Dubey Case: UP Govt Forms SIT to Probe All Criminal Activities of Slain Gangster, His Links.

The chief minister said that as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, "our revenue collection has dropped by 70 per cent".

"We have formed a committee to suggest measures for revival of economic activities," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)