New Delhi, July 11: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed by the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday to probe all criminal activities of slain gangster Vikas Dubey. The panel would be headed by IAS officer Sanjay Bhoosreddy, who is also the Additional Chief Secretary of the state. The alleged links of Dubey with police personnel and politicians would also be probed.

A statement issued by the UP government stated that the investigators would find how Dubey continued to engage in criminal activities despite being booked in around 60 cases. His evasion from arrest for past several years would also be investigated, said an official. Kanpur Shootout: One Accused, His Driver Arrested by Mumbai ATS Day After Vikas Dubey's Encounter.

The call detail records (CDR) of past one year could also be examined by the SIT to ascertain his alleged political and bureaucratic links, along with his connection with police officials.

The SIT will also thoroughly investigate the killing of eight police personnel in Kanpur on July 3 by Dubey and his accomplices. The shootout led to a stringent crackdown by the police, which included six encounters in a span of seven days.

See Statement Issued by UP Govt

#KanpurEncounter case: State Government has ordered that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will conduct the investigation in the case. SIT will be headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy. pic.twitter.com/95H9OGHRc0 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 11, 2020

Dubey, after being hunted vigorously since July 3, was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police on Thursday morning after he was identified by one of the guards at Ujjain's Mahakal temple. His custody was handed over to the UP Special Task Force.

While bringing him to Kanpur in wee hours of Friday, the security convoy reportedly met an accident. Dubey attempted to escape after one of the cars in the convoy flipped over, the police claimed. In bid to prevent him from escaping, the cops resorted to fire, said a statement issued by the police. He was declared dead when brought to the hospital.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2020 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).