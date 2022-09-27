Lucknow, Sep 26 (PTI) Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday flagged off its month-long 'Savdhaan Yatra' that will pass through 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh to rally support for a caste census.

The yatra will culminate with a 'Savdhaan Maharally' at Patna's Gandhi Maidan on October 27 to mark the SBSP's 20th foundation day, a party spokesperson said.

Before flagging off the yatra, Rajbhar told reporters, "Through this yatra, we want to tell the people to be 'savdhaan' (vigilant) that until a caste census is done, they will not get their rights."

He also hit out at the Samajwadi Party (SP), a former ally of the SBSP, saying that parties don't want to conduct a caste census when they are in power but start talking about it as soon as they are out of power.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was earlier with the BJP, had said that he would conduct a caste census but could not do so. Now that he has returned to power, will he conduct a caste census, the SBSP chief asked.

As part of the yatra, Rajbhar said big public gatherings will be held at 33 places.

