Imphal, Aug 1 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Rajesh Kumar was appointed the new chief secretary of Manipur on Saturday, as per an official order.

Kumar, who was the additional chief secretary, is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1988 batch, belonging to the Manipur cadre.

"The Governor of Manipur is pleased to allow Dr Rajesh Kumar IAS (MN 1988) Additional Chief Secretary to hold the charge of Chief Secretary, Government of Manipur with immediate effect and until further orders in public interest," the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms said.

J Suresh Babu retired as the chief secretary of the state on Friday on his scheduled superannuation from government service.

