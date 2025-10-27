New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Amid rising global uncertainty and recent security challenges, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday stressed the need for indigenisation and self-reliance in defence manufacturing, urging the private sector to play a greater role in strengthening India's defence ecosystem.

Considering Operation Sindoor, which followed the Pahalgam terror attack and created a warlike situation, Singh cautioned about growing instability in global peace and law and order.

"After the recent Pahalgam attack, the way we carried out Operation Sindoor, the situation afterwards was such that war seemed to be knocking at our doors. However, our armed forces are fully prepared to defend our borders under any circumstances," the Defence Minister said while addressing the Annual Session 2025 and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) Champion Awards.

Highlighting India's evolving defence capability, Singh said, "Keeping that uncertainty in mind, we must take our steps carefully after analysing every domain. The changes that the defence sector and modern warfare are going through today can be tackled only through indigenisation."

The Defence Minister lauded the success of indigenous platforms during Operation Sindoor, mentioning the Akash missile system, BrahMos, and the AkashTeer Air Defence Control System, which he said had strengthened India's reputation globally.

"The success of Operation Sindoor goes not only to our soldiers but also to all those who worked tirelessly behind the scenes--our industry warriors who contributed through innovation, design, and manufacturing," the Defence Minister said.

Singh underscored that self-reliance is not merely a government slogan but a modern expression of India's ancient tradition.

"There was a time when every village in India was an industry in itself. We were called the 'Golden Bird' because we met our needs on our own soil. By prioritising indigenisation in manufacturing and high technology, we are modernising that same tradition," he added.

Calling the defence sector the foundation of national sovereignty, Singh noted that safeguarding it is a shared responsibility of the government, citizens, organisations, and industries--especially in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

He highlighted the government's efforts to create a level playing field and incentivise domestic defence production, noting that India's defence output has risen from Rs 46,425 crore in 2014 to over Rs 1.5 lakh crore today. "Of this, more than Rs 33,000 crore comes from the private sector. Defence exports have also grown from less than Rs 1,000 crore a decade ago to a record Rs 23,500 crore," Singh said.

Expressing confidence in the private sector's capabilities, Singh set an ambitious target: "Currently, the private sector's contribution to domestic defence manufacturing stands at about 25 per cent. Our goal should be to increase it to at least 50 per cent within the next three years. With your capability and flexibility, I am confident this is achievable." (ANI)

