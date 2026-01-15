New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday extended greetings to Indian Army personnel and their families on the occasion of 78th Army Day, saluting the force's courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the country's sovereignty and integrity.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh wrote, "Greetings to our brave Indian Army personnel and their families on the proud occasion of Army Day. The nation salutes their indomitable courage, supreme sacrifice and unwavering commitment to safeguarding India's sovereignty and integrity. Ever vigilant on our borders and steadfast in times of crisis, the Indian Army has earned global respect through its professionalism, discipline and humanitarian service. Our Government remains fully committed to building a modern, Atmanirbhar and future-ready Army. A grateful nation stands united in pride and respect for its soldiers."

Remembering the Army's role during Operation Sindoor, the Defence Minister said, "Through Operation Sindoor, the Army has demonstrated its courage, professional competence, and resolve. I commend the Indian Army for its valiant and successful performance in Operation Sindoor. This operation has brought pride to the entire nation by sending a strong message of effective action in bringing justice to the victims of Pahalgam."

Earlier today, multiple other leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, also conveyed warm wishes to the ranks, veterans, and families of the Indian army.

"On Army Day, we salute the courage and resolute commitment of the Indian Army. Our soldiers stand as a symbol of selfless service, safeguarding the nation with steadfast resolve, at times under the most challenging conditions. Their sense of duty inspires confidence and gratitude across the country," PM Modi posted on X.

Army Day is commemorated every year on January 15 to remember the occasion of Field Marshal KM Cariappa took over the command of the Indian Army from British Commander-in-Chief, General Sir FRR Bucher, in 1949 and became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Independent India. (ANI)

