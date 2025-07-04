New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday paid tribute to freedom fighter Alluri Sitaram Raju on his 128th birth anniversary.

In a post on X, Singh wrote that the freedom fighter's life of sacrifice and resistance continued to inspire generations in pursuit of justice and self-respect.

"Tributes to the valiant freedom fighter Shri Alluri Sitaram Raju on his 128th birth anniversary. He led the Rampa Rebellion against British rule and stood fearlessly for the rights and dignity of tribal communities. His life of sacrifice and resistance continues to inspire generations in our pursuit of justice and self-respect," the post read.

The Defence Minister will also pay a visit to Hyderabad on Friday to attend the anniversary celebrations of the freedom fighter.

Alluri Sitaram Raju, a prominent leader from the south, in India's struggle for freedom, is known for his role in the rebellion against British rule.

Influenced by Mahatma Gandhi's ideas, Raju strongly believed that the British could only be overthrown through force and resistance.

The fighter's primary focus resisted the imposed Forest Acts, which curtailed the access of the tribals to lands and forests.

Raju was the leader of the popular Rampa Rebellion against the British. The Rampa Rebellion was a revolt of tribal communities against the enforcement of Madras Forest Act, 1882. The Act restricted rights of tribal people on the use of forest resources and the practice of shifting cultivation.

A leader of the tribal people against the British, the freedom fighter was also hailed as the country's Robin Hood for engaging in guerrilla warfare against the forces.

Raju was, however, subjected to brutal torture by the British at the age of 27 on May 7, 1924.

Remembered as 'Manyam Veerudu' -- Hero of the Jungle, the fighter today is known for his courage, resistance and patriotism.

His leadership in the Tribal uprising against the British inspired several leaders and movements. (ANI)

