Raipur, February 21: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address a 'Maha Kisan Rally' in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district on March 3.

This will be an important rally where the Defence Minister will interact with the farmers. More than 1 lakh farmers are expected to attend the rally.

"The Defence Minister will address the farmers in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on March 3. A large number of farmers will participate in this rally. This is meant as an outreach programme among the farmers regarding the beneficial schemes being undertaken by the Modi government for them, and their suggestions will also be taken as to what their problems are and what they want," Rajkumar Chahar, National President of BJP Kisan Morcha, told ANI.

"Ballot boxes will also be kept at the farmers' rally premises, where the farmers can write down whatever suggestion they have or whatever problem they have and put it in the ballot box so that they can be considered further by the government," he said. Highlighting the central government schemes for the farmers, Chahar hailed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for working towards the welfare of the farmers.

"In the last 10 years, the Modi government has done a lot of work for the welfare of farmers, be it PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, the Crop Insurance Scheme or other schemes. Apart from Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, in this programme, they will be made aware of the benefits of all these schemes," the BJP Kisan Morcha chief said. The rally will also witness the participation of state ministers and public representatives in the state, he added.