Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday, February 20, inspected the Lucknow ring road from Sultan Road Side. Speaking to the media, Rajnath Singh said that the 104 km long Lucknow ring road has been their dream project. "It is an 8-lane road. The whole road would be completed by the end of February or by the first week of March," Rajnath Singh said. The BJP leader also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Lucknow Ring Road once it is completed. PM Narendra Modi’s All-inclusive Development Policy Contributed to Unlock Arunachal’s Economic Potential: Amit Shah.

Lucknow Ring Road Has Been Our Dream Project

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: After inspecting the Lucknow ring road from Sultan Road Side, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "The 104 km long Lucknow ring road has been our dream project. It is an 8-lane road... The whole road would be completed by the end of February or by the first… pic.twitter.com/STellipm7U — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2024

