Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday will arrive in his parliamentary constituency Lucknow to review the development work.

He will reach Lucknow airport at around 5 pm and will later go to his residence in Dilkusha.

On Monday, he will review several development works and will fly back to Delhi in the evening.

Singh has been elected from Lucknow parliamentary consecutively after winning the seat in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

