New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch a website 'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot' enabling citizens to contribute to the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF) on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the website will be launched at a function being organised at the National War Memorial Complex in New Delhi on October 14.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has accepted to be the 'Goodwill Ambassador'.

The Chief of Defence Staff, all three Service Chiefs, Param Vir Chakra (PVC) awardees and other prominent officials of MoD, Corporate Heads, Chairman & Managing Directors of Banks, eminent serving personnel from the field of Sports and celebrities will attend the function.

On that day, ten next of Kins of fallen heroes and soldiers disabled in active military operations will also be felicitated. Parents and relatives of many War decorated soldiers have also been invited.

AFBCWF is a Tri-service fund, utilised for the grant of immediate financial assistance of ex-gratia, to the Next of Kin and dependents of Battle Casualties.

"While the Government of India has initiated a large number of Welfare Schemes for the soldiers killed or disabled during active military operations in the line of duty, there has been a strong public sentiment and requests from patriotic citizens, corporate heads of industry captains, to contribute to the cause of welfare of the soldiers and their families," the ministry said in a statement.

This website is being launched to facilitate patriotic Indians to partner in this noble cause. (ANI)

