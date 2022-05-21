New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's flight was among 11 flights which have been diverted to Agra due to bad weather in the national capital on Friday, Sources said.

According to sources, the defence minister was heading back to Delhi after attending a function at Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Gujarat's Vadodara where he addressed a public gathering.

"At least 11 flights including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's flight scheduled to land in Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were diverted to Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Agra due to the unfavourable weather conditions, " Sources said.

Meanwhile, rains in parts of Delhi on Friday brought in much-needed relief from the scorching heat as the drizzle and the breeze resulted in a dip in temperature. (ANI)

