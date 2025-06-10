Rajouri/Jammu, Jun 10 (PTI) Sample collected from sick residents of a remote village near Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district have come out positive for E-Coli, a senior doctor said on Tuesday.

Rajouri Chief Medical Officer Manohar Lal Rana said a massive public outreach is underway in the affected Kotli hamlet to make residents aware about water contamination and ways to prevent it.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Stabbed to Death After Altercation Erupts During Party Dance at W Mall in Rohini; 3 Minors Apprehended.

Over 50 people were reported sick with Gastroenteritis and Diarrhea in the past 10 days in the tribal village having no access to tap water and instead depend solely on natural sources like wells. Sixteen of them were subsequently admitted in Government medical college, Rajouri and so far 14 of them discharged after successful treatment.

“A total of 11 samples of water consumed by locals were collected and E-Coli presence has now been confirmed in these samples,” the doctor said.

Also Read | MUDA Case: ED Attaches 92 Properties Worth INR 100 Crore in Alleged Scam, BJP Demands CM Siddaramaiah's Resignation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)