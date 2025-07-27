Bhopal, July 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday transferred an additional superintendent of police, an SDM, and a sub-divisional officer of Police (SDOP) from Harda district amid a row over lathicharge at a Rajput community hostel earlier this month.

In a post on X, Yadav also stated that the Kotwali station house officer and the traffic police in-charge of Harda have been attached to the Inspector General's office in Narmadapuram.

He said the action was taken due to the alleged use of excessive force during the protest and negligence in handling a sensitive situation.

ASP RD Prajapati, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kumar Shanu Devdiya, and SDOP Archana Sharma have been transferred. SHO Prahlad Singh Marskole and traffic police in-charge Inspector Sandeep Sunesh have been attached to the office of the Inspector General in Narmadapuram district, sources said.

Despite repeated attempts, Harda SP Abhinav Chouksey could not be reached for a comment.

On July 13, police resorted to a lathi-charge during a protest by Karni Sena members seeking custody of a person accused of cheating in a diamond-related case. District Karni Sena president Sunil Rajput was arrested, and 56 people were detained during a 15-hour road blockade that day.

Police reportedly entered the Rajput Hostel premises and used force on people gathered there, which further escalated tensions.

Hundreds of people from the Rajput and other communities took out a rally in Harda as the district observed a bandh on July 19 to protest the police action on Karni Sena members. Protesters had demanded a judicial probe and suspension of the police personnel.

