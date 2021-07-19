New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Amid uproar by the Opposition, Rajya Sabha is adjourned till 2 pm on the first day of the Monsoon session on Monday.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, 2021 commenced on Monday and will continue till August 13.

"We condemn the manner in which Opposition MPs behaved on the first day of the session today. We saw a very unfortunate situation, both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. In Rajya Sabha, the address of the Chairman was interrupted too," Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal told mediapersons.

The Opposition is cornering the BJP-led NDA government on a range of issues including farmers' protest, price rise, increasing cost of diesel and petrol and issues related to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congress has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Monday to discuss issues like inflation, farmers' issue and fuel price hike.

"We have given notice on inflation, others have given on farmers' issues. We will see what is approved by the Business Advisory Committee. We will be raising the same issues," Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told ANI.

Congress MP KC Venugopal has given a notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business and discuss the rise in the price of fuel and essential commodities and demanded immediate remedial measures to be taken by the government.

Meanwhile, several members have given notice in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business and discuss issues like the farmers' protest, fuel price rise and other issues.

CPI(M) MPs Elamaram Kareem and Dr V Sivadasan have given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 and demand to discuss the farmers' protest in Rajya Sabha.

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva has given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 over demand to discuss Mekedatu Dam issue in the House.

Earlier on Monday, members in Rajya Sabha paid tribute to MPs and personalities who lost their lives this year, including veteran actor Dilip Kumar and veteran athlete Milkha Singh. (ANI)

