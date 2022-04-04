New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon on Monday following ruckus created by the Opposition against rising prices of petroleum products and essential commodities across the country.

A united Opposition, including Congress, Shiv Sena and Trinamool Congress, started raising slogans, requesting Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to hold a discussion in the House over price hike soon after the notice of a few members, including that of the CPI MP from Kerala Binoy Viswam, under Rule 267, was rejected by him.

Several MPs stood near their seats and started sloganeering, demanding to hold a discussion on the price hike of petroleum products and essential commodities.

Rajya Sabha Chairman said their notices over the issues are being rejected but they can raise them later in the day.

Amid the din, the Chairman tried to conduct Zero Hour but he was forced to adjourn the House till noon as the MPs continued their protests.

Last month too, the Upper House had faced a similar protest, leading to adjournment over rising prices of fuel across the country.

Petrol in the National Capital currently is sold at Rs 103.81 per litre up from Rs 103.41 per litre on Sunday. (ANI)

