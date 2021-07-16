New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 19, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has convened a meeting of leaders of various political parties on Saturday.

The meeting will be held at the official residence of the Vice President at 5 PM, sources said.

Over 40 leaders of different parties and ministers have so far confirmed their participation, they said.

The opposition is likely to raise various issues like price rice and inflation, Rafale, Covid management and state of the econom.

The Rajya Sabha has a new Leader of the House in Piyush Goyal, after Thaawarchand Gehlot resigned and became the Governor of Karnataka.

Goyal met former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Friday and Anand Sharma on Thursday evening.

