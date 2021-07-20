New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Attacking the Centre, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the former Union Health Minister was made a scapegoat for the mismanagement of COVID-19.

Speaking at Rajya Sabha, Kharge said, "Prime Minister Modi appealed to people to clang utensils, light up candles. People trusted him and did all of it. But, he did not fulfill his promise rather disappointed them. Instead of taking its blame, he made the health minister a scapegoat."

"Government asked people to wear masks and maintain social distancing. But what were they doing, during the elections in different states? You are breaking your own rules. You should be given credit for flouting COVID norms," stated the Congress leader.

Kharge further criticised the Centre for imposing lockdown overnight without giving prior notice.

"Lockdown was announced overnight, just like demonetisation. The government did not prepare for it. There were no trains for people to go back home. The livelihood of people was impacted. Government should be held accountable," said Kharge.

The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha further hailed the contribution of doctors, healthcare workers and civil society for their contribution in fight against COVID.

"I pay tribute to COVID warriors including doctors and paramedics. I salute people who helped others by running 'oxygen langer' in Delhi during the second wave of COVID-19. I also want to salute plasma donors, who came out in support," added Kharge. (ANI)

