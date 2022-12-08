New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2022 which is intended to amend the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 to incorporate more species protected under the law.

The Lok Sabha passed the Bill during the Monsoon session earlier this year.

The Bill seeks to implement India's obligations under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which requires countries to regulate the trade of all listed specimens through permits.

Replying to the discussion on the Bill, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said that the Bill was brought because CITES requires an independent framework for protection of wildlife.

After being passed, the Bill will allow the transfer or transport of a captive elephant for religious and other purposes by a person with a valid ownership certificate.

The winter session of the Parliament began on Wednesday. The session will have a total of 17 working days.

The BJP-led Central government's agenda for the winter session of Parliament includes 16 new bills. (ANI)

