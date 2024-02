New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday named Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and L Murugan its Rajya Sabha candidates from Odisha and Madhya Pradesh respectively.

If elected, a near certainty, it will be the second Rajya Sabha term for the two leaders from these states.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Father Strangulates Daughter to Death With His Muffler Over Love Affair in Kharagwar Village, Arrested.

Railway Minister Vaishnaw is likely to get elected with the support of the state's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), as was the case during the former IAS officer's election for the first term in 2019.

From Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has named three more candidates besides Murugan, the MoS in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, for the five vacancies from the state.

Also Read | Pulwama Attack Anniversary 2024 Date: All About the Day That Remembers the Martyred Jawans and Their Act of Bravery.

The BJP has the numbers to win four seats while the Congress can win one.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)