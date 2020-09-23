New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Rajya Sabha on Wednesday will take up four bills for consideration including the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 and The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020 for consideration and passing.

Lok Sabha had on Monday passed The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020. The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020 was passed on Sunday from the Lower House.

The Upper House will also take up The Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, 2020 and The Appropriation (No 4) Bill, 2020 for consideration and return today.

On Tuesday, seven bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha including The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The House also passed the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020, the Rashtriya Raksha University Bill 2020 The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020 was returned by voice vote.

The Upper House passed the bills amid a boycott of House proceedings by several Opposition parties including the Congress, Left parties, the TMC, the Samajwadi Party and the NCP, in protest against the suspension of eight MPs.

The monsoon session 2020 of Parliament had commenced on September 14.

This is the first Parliament session is being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All safety measures have been initiated to conduct the session as per health guidelines amid COVID-19. (ANI)

