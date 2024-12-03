Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 3 (ANI): Farmer leader and national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait, claimed on Monday that farmers participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' protest were stopped by police barricades as they attempted to march towards Delhi, demanding solutions to agricultural issues and a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The protest, organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) and other farmer groups, comes amid heightened security measures and traffic advisories in the Noida-Delhi region.

Commenting on the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, Tikait told ANI, "The farmers have been stopped at the Mahamaya Flyover. The farmers want to head to Delhi because the solution will come from Delhi only. The police are stopping the farmers, but they are determined to proceed to Delhi."

Regarding Punjab farmers joining the 'Delhi Chalo' march on December 6, he said, "Punjab has a different system. They are a different people."

Meanwhile, a three-tier security plan has been implemented, and security forces have been deployed in parts of Noida and Delhi ahead of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, an official said on Monday.

Shivhari Meena, Additional Commissioner of Police in Noida, stated, "We are in constant talks with farmers regarding the 'Delhi Chalo' march. Yesterday, we had a three-hour discussion with them. We have prepared a three-tier security plan. Around 5,000 police personnel are conducting checks at various locations. We have also issued a traffic advisory, and approximately 1,000 PAC personnel have been deployed. Water cannons and other arrangements are in place."

The police highlighted ongoing communication with the farmers and efforts to manage traffic effectively. A traffic advisory has been issued to ensure smooth arrangements. Security measures include deploying water cannons, TGS squads, fire squads, and other resources for emergency and traffic management.

On Monday morning, Noida Police, anticipating disruptions from the farmers' protest march heading toward Delhi, intensified security measures and conducted vehicle inspections following the issuance of a comprehensive traffic advisory.

