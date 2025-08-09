Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): In a heartening celebration of Rakshabandhan, the sacred city of Ayodhya witnessed a special ceremony at the Shringi Dham on the banks of the Saryu river. On this auspicious occasion, rakhis were brought for Lord Ram and his brothers, Bharat, Lakshman, and Shatrughn, on behalf of their sister Shanta.

According to Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, the celebration is a part of a three-day Rakshabandhan festival held at the Shringi Dham.

While speaking to reporters on Friday, Rai said, "...There is a Shringi Dham on the banks of Saryu. On the advice of Maharishi Vashishtha, Maharaj Dashrath had performed a yagya with the desire of having a son... Rishi Shring had come from Karnataka to perform the yagya."

Rai further elaborated on the significance of Shringi Dham and the temple of Mata Shanta on Saryu Ghat. He said, "Maharaj Dashrath built an ashram for Shring Rishi... There is a temple of Mata Shanta on Saryu Ghat. Mata Shanta is the sister of Lord Ram. She is the daughter of Maharaj Dashrath."

The highlight of the celebration was a special idol of Mata Shanta tying a rakhi to her brother Ram, made by artists from Banaras using gunpowder. The idol was a part of the Rakhi Puja performed on August 6, and the rakhi for Ram Lalla was brought from Shringi Dham to the Ram temple.

"A three-day Rakshabandhan festival was held at the Shringi Dham. Rakhi Puja was performed there on August 6. Artists from Banaras made an idol of Mata Shanta tying a rakhi to her brother Ram. This idol was made of gunpowder. That program has been completed today, and from there the rakhi for Ram Lalla. It was not possible to do so much inside the Ram Lalla temple... This rakhi will reach inside the temple tonight..."

Meanwhile, in Jodhpur, a new form of artistry emerged as sweet makers added to the fervour of the Rakshabandhan celebration by creating edible rakhi sweets that can be tied on the wrist.

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying a rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts. (ANI)

